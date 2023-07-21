Traffic Cops deputed near City Bus Stand junction

July 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Traffic Police personnel have been deputed near KSRTC City Bus Stand (CBS) on New Sayyaji Rao Road here to address the woes of pedestrians and vehicle users, who were risking their lives to make way through traffic congestion, to an extent.

Following a report published in Star of Mysore dated July 19 under the headline ‘Students risk lives to cross City Bus Stand junction,’ the City Police have swung into action, with Devaraja Traffic Police personnel deputed at the intersection of City Bus Stand near rural bus bay and Jaganmohan Palace Road.

The Police are stopping the vehicles to facilitate students to cross the road while moving to and fro Schools and Colleges.

However, the Policemen are at health risk due to the indiscriminate burning of fuel that emits enormous smoke soon after the vehicles start. They need to be provided with mask to protect them from inhaling smoke.

While the citizens are demanding a permanent solution in the interest of pedestrians, the District Administration should take up the issue on a serious note. The authorities should either renew the plan to build an underpass/subway at the very junction or find out any other solution for permanent.