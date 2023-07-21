Chamundi Hill temple records Rs. 91.74 lakh collection during Ashada Fridays

July 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With thousands of devotees from across the State thronging Chamundi Hill temple on the four Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti, spread over the months of June and July, the Chamundi Hill temple has recorded a whopping collection of Rs.91,74,540 from special entry tickets priced at Rs.50 and Rs.300.

The four Ashada Fridays fell on June 23, 30 and July 7, 14 and Vardhanti on July 10.

However, this collection has fallen short of the expectations of temple authorities, who had anticipated a collection of over Rs.1 crore.

The third Ashada Friday on July 7 saw the highest collection of Rs. 23,08,390 (Rs. 2,89,490 from Rs. 50 and Rs. 20,18,900 from Rs. 300 entry tickets) among all the four Ashada Fridays, while Chamundi Vardhanti (celebrated as birthday of Goddess Chamundeshwari) held on July 10 saw the lowest collection of Rs.7,89,560.

The first Ashada Friday on June 23 saw a collection of Rs.17,23,290, the second one on June 30 recorded a collection of Rs. 22,11,270 and the last one on July 14, witnessed a collection of Rs. 21,42,030. While the collection from Rs.50 entry ticket totalled Rs. 13,93,540, the collection from Rs. 300 entry ticket stood at Rs. 77,81,000, resulting in a total collection of Rs. 91,74,540.

Chamundeshwari Hill temple Administrative Officer Govindaraju said that more number of devotees had darshan of the deity by purchasing entry tickets of Rs.50 and Rs.300.

Shortfall in the expected collection is attributed to tighter security measures and strict monitoring, with several devotees and tourists from different far off places returning disappointed after being unable to gain entry to the temple due to the huge rush.