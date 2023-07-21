MLA B.Y. Vijayendra meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah
July 21, 2023

Bengaluru: With the BJP yet to announce the name of the Opposition Leader in the Karnataka Assembly even after two months of the formation of the new Assembly, Shikaripur BJP MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, who is the younger son of former CM B.S.Yediyurappa, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and held talks with him on the political situation in the State.

The two are said to have discussed the strategy for  next year’s Lok Sabha polls and plans for taking on the Congress Government in the State.

Vijayendra has tweeted about his meeting with Shah.

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar meets PM Modi

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, senior BJP leader Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of the late Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Thursday. Accompanied by her family members, Tejaswini is said to have discussed the political developments in the State with PM Modi.

The meeting between the two leaders have assumed significance, amid speculations that the Congress is wooing Tejaswini to join the party ahead of next year’s LS polls.

