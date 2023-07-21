Never-ending work on damaged manhole on Karanji Lake Bund Road

July 21, 2023

Corporation should follow the policy ‘Do it once, do it well’

Mysore/Mysuru: Following publication of the news item titled ‘It’s BACK!’ in Star of Mysore on July 19, about the broken manhole which was fixed last month and damaged once again this month and a barricade placed on it to warn motorists of possible danger, Mayor Shivakumar, along with MCC officials, visited the spot yesterday and works on reconstructing the manhole has been taken up.

Star of Mysore had first published the news about the broken manhole on June 18, following which the manhole was repaired and the news about it was published on June 30.

But MCC and PWD officials denied repairing the manhole and the motorists had thanked those who had taken up the repair works. But their happiness did not last long as the manhole again got damaged on July 20 and a barricade was placed on the damaged manhole by the Traffic Police to warn motorists.

The Mayor, who inspected the spot yesterday, instructed MCC officials to take up quality repair works to prevent the manhole from getting damaged frequently.

Speaking to SOM, the Mayor said that the earlier repair works were taken up by the MCC itself. “As curing works was not taken up and vehicles allowed to ply on this road, the manhole got damaged once again. Now, quality works are being undertaken and vehicles would be allowed to ply on this road only after curing works are completed. I have issued instructions to the officials to serve notice to the Contractor who had earlier done the repair works,” the Mayor added.

When asked, why the MCC officials denied taking up the repair works? The Mayor said that he doesn’t know why the MCC officials said like that.