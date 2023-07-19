July 19, 2023

The barricade which was kept on a broken manhole on Karanji Lake Bund Road as a warning for commuters for well over a year was removed last month after the manhole was fixed. But now it’s back. The manhole was fixed after Star of Mysore had published a report pointing out that it had become a traffic hazard. Now the manhole is broken again and the barricade has been placed once again at this spot creating a traffic hurdle. Many commuters who use this road regularly called SOM office this morning to inform that it is shocking that our authorities are unable to fix a manhole on an important arterial road that is used heavily by tourists coming from the Zoo towards Karanji Lake. One wonders how long this barricade is going to remain on the middle of the road posing a threat to smooth flow of traffic and also as a mark of our administration’s apathy and incompetence.