It’s back!
Photo News

It’s back!

July 19, 2023

The barricade which was kept on a broken manhole on Karanji Lake Bund Road as a warning for commuters for well over a year was removed last month after the manhole was fixed. But now it’s back. The manhole was fixed after Star of Mysore had published a report pointing out that it had become a traffic hazard. Now the manhole is broken again and the barricade has been placed once again at this spot creating a traffic hurdle. Many commuters who use this road regularly called SOM office this morning to inform that it is shocking that our authorities are unable to fix a manhole on an important arterial road that is used heavily by tourists coming from the Zoo towards Karanji Lake.  One wonders how long this barricade is going to  remain on the middle of the road posing a threat to smooth flow of traffic and also as a mark of our administration’s apathy and incompetence.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching