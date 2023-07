July 19, 2023

Leo Fernandes (71), former Treasurer of Konkani Christians Association (KCA) and a resident of Alanahalli, passed away on July 16 in city.

He leaves behind his wife Bernie Fernandes, two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held tomorrow (July 20) at Little Sisters of the Poor, Gandhinagar at 4 pm followed by the burial at the Catholic Cemetery in Gandhinagar, according to family sources.