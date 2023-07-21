Holmium Laser Machine installed at Nephro Urology Unit in K.R. Hospital

July 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A 35-watt Holmium laser machine that comes in handy in shooting kidney stones through laser rays without making any hole in the body has been installed at Nephro Urology Unit in K.R. Hospital here.

Director of Nephro Urology Institute Dr. R. Keshavmurthy launched the machine at the 60-bed unit in the fourth floor of Inpatient Department (IPD) and Out-patient Department (OPD) on July 19. For the first time, Nephro Urology Institute based in Bengaluru has introduced the facility in K.R. Hospital, which can be used to provide hi-tech treatment to patients from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Hassan districts.

The similar treatment at private hospitals cost Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000 while it is totally free for Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders and SC, STs at K.R. Hospital. Those coming under Above Poverty Line (APL) category, have to bear 70 percent of the treatment cost, while the Government will bear remaining 30 percent of the cost. The Government employees are covered under Jyothi Sanjeevini Scheme.

Own building soon

Head of Nephro Urology Institute in the city Dr. J. B. Narendra said “Since 2018, the Nephro Urology Unit in Mysuru has treated 46,953 out-patients and 4,426 in-patients, while 56,075 patients have undergone dialysis and 3,700 surgeries. The Unit will be shifted to its own building behind Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS road in the city soon. The patients can make use of the facility.”

The Mysuru Unit is the second after Bengaluru, that was set up on the directions of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. During his inspection of the main Unit in Bengaluru in the year 2016, CM Siddharamaiah noticed the pressure of patients on the Institute and directed to set up the second Unit in Mysuru. Accordingly the Unit was set up in the city in 2018.