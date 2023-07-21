Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: DC inspects preparations at registration centres
News

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: DC inspects preparations at registration centres

July 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government launching the process of registration for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inspected the preparations at various centres in the city including Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-6 Office and Gram Panchayat Office at Siddalingapura, for the effective implementation of the Scheme, yesterday.

He said that “People should not get anxious as there is no deadline for enrolment. They can register on any day and the beneficiaries will be given a stipulated time to register under the scheme. The beneficiaries should visit the centre at the given time along with the   ration card number of woman head of the family, Aadhaar numbers (of both beneficiary and husband) and bank passbook to enrol under the scheme.”

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other Officers were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching