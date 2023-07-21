Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: DC inspects preparations at registration centres

July 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government launching the process of registration for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inspected the preparations at various centres in the city including Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-6 Office and Gram Panchayat Office at Siddalingapura, for the effective implementation of the Scheme, yesterday.

He said that “People should not get anxious as there is no deadline for enrolment. They can register on any day and the beneficiaries will be given a stipulated time to register under the scheme. The beneficiaries should visit the centre at the given time along with the ration card number of woman head of the family, Aadhaar numbers (of both beneficiary and husband) and bank passbook to enrol under the scheme.”

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and other Officers were present.