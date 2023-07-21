PFA saves bird entangled in tree by kite-flying thread

July 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA) undertook a rescue operation after receiving a distress call on July 19 from Chamaraja Double Road near the traffic signal about a defenceless Black Kite ensnared in dangerous kite string ‘manja’ for over 24 hours.

The injured bird was attacked by crows, making the situation all the more painful and dire. Manja is a kite-flying string with a mixture of finely powdered glass, glue, and other chemicals. It makes the thread sharp and strong, to easily cut other kite strings.

Acting swiftly upon the call, PFA sent its dedicated team to assist the bird. Realising the need for specialised expertise to reach the bird safely, PFA enlisted the help of a skilled coconut tree climber, Srinivas, who climbed the huge tree where the bird had been entangled.

Once close to the kite, Srinivas meticulously untangled the bird from the hazardous thread, ensuring its safety. He carried the bird down and the dehydrated bird was promptly attended to by PFA’s staff, who initiated necessary treatment to address its injuries.

The injuries sustained by birds ensnared in kite ‘manja’ can be devastating, encompassing cuts, lacerations, entanglement and even strangulation. The sharp and strong composition of kite ‘manja’ can easily pierce through the delicate skin, feathers, and body parts of birds, leading to severe wounds. Flight becomes a challenge and in some unfortunate cases, these injuries prove fatal.

The rescued kite was brought to PFA where treatment was initiated, including administration of analgesics, antibiotics and IV fluids. Initially, the kite’s condition was unstable due to dehydration from being stuck in a tree for several hours. However, it has now stabilised and is able to fly for short intervals. With a few more days of recovery, the kite is expected to fully recover and can then be released.

After a thorough examination, it was found that the kite’s wings were damaged, resulting in torn feathers and a small wound. “In situations like these, every minute counts. The rescue operation demanded cooperation and coordination from various parties and we are grateful to Garuda Team and Traffic Police for managing traffic during the rescue,” said PFA spokesperson Savitha Nagabhushan.