Ensuring food quality, hygiene and pricing: KSRTC mandates designated food, snack stops for buses

June 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: From now on, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus drivers must stop only at designated hotels that have agreements with KSRTC for light refreshments, lunch or dinner and restroom breaks. An order has been issued, stipulating that both drivers and hotels violating this mandate will be penalised.

Previously, most of the KSRTC drivers would stop at hotels and dhabas of their choice for personal gain. The food and beverages at these establishments were often overpriced and of low quality, burdening passengers.

Additionally, these hotels charged fees for toilet use. Despite passenger requests to stop at better hotels, drivers often refused, causing inconvenience and also health problems due to unhygienic conditions.

Numerous complaints from passengers prompted KSRTC authorities to take action. Guidelines have been established for bus stops concerning refreshments and restroom breaks. The KSRTC Managing Director has issued an order, warning of action against violations.

KSRTC Divisional Controller offices across the State, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan, must formalise agreements with hotels and report to the KSRTC Central Office.

Surprise inspections

According to the agreement, hotels must adhere to fixed food prices, maintain cleanliness and provide free toilet access. Violations, such as overcharging for food, poor cleanliness and charging for toilet use, will result in penalties.

A team, consisting of the KSRTC Divisional Controller, Divisional Traffic Controller and Assistant Executive Engineer, will be formed to conduct surprise inspections.

Hotels with a parking capacity of fewer than 50 buses will be inspected monthly, while those with a capacity of over 50 buses will be inspected bi-monthly to ensure compliance.

Officials have been instructed to take action against hotels that overcharge for food or charge for toilet use based on passenger complaints. They must also schedule inspections and submit reports to the Divisional Controller by the 10th of each month.

Hotels wishing to revise food prices must seek permission from the Divisional Controller. Violations may result in contract termination by the Divisional Controller.

Action against hotels and dhabas

The order includes a warning that if KSRTC buses stop at hotels or dhabas without an agreement with KSRTC, both the drivers and the establishments will be fined.

The order also mandates that reservation tickets should indicate the name of the hotel where the bus will stop for refreshments, ensuring passengers know where the bus will halt.

This initiative by KSRTC authorities aims to address the issues faced by passengers. Passengers can now expect to pay fixed prices for quality food and use toilet facilities without additional charges.

Drivers and hotel owners will be penalised for violating rules

Good hotels have been identified within our jurisdiction. We have already entered into agreements with several hotels and the process to include more hotels is ongoing. If drivers stop at hotels that do not have agreements with KSRTC, both the drivers and the hotel owners will be penalised. KSRTC has issued guidelines for hotels that have agreements for bus stoppages. The KSRTC Divisional Controller’s Office is responsible for finalising these agreements and drivers must strictly adhere to the guidelines. Hotels with agreements must adhere to fixed prices for food items, maintain cleanliness and provide free toilet access. Officials will conduct inspections to ensure compliance with these guidelines. Agreements will be cancelled if any violations are found. —Srinivas, Divisional Controller, KSRTC, Mysuru Division