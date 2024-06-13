Unrestrained stray cattle menace, a perpetual issue goes unchecked

June 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Stray cattle are coming in the way of smooth flow of traffic, sometimes posing a grave threat to vehicle riders and cattle-rearers have to be blamed for their reckless attitude, that has been proving risky both for the cattle and road users.

It has become the order of the day, with stray cattle occupying prominent roads such as Mother Teresa road (partly Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road) in front of KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, M.G. Road, Irwin Road, Dhanvantri Road, Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri and Valmiki Road in Vinayakanagar Nagar (Paduvarahalli) to name a few.

There have been umpteen complaints pertaining to the menace of stray cattle received at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Control Room, but there is no permanent solution for the same.

Take for instance, the stretch of M.G. Road near vegetable market, where cows and calves can be seen moving along unrestrained, sometimes catching the vehicle riders off-guard. Imagine, how they run helter-skelter to the fear of barking dogs and sometimes ram the vehicles, leading to fatal and non-fatal mishaps. In some cases, the cattle may also suffer grievous injuries ending in permanent disability.

Ironically, cattle-rearers though have a dedicated shed to tether the cows, let them off for grazing, after milking them, caring a hoot about the menace they create in public, which is a matter of utter concern. Apart from feeding on the types of vegetable and fruit wastes littered in public, these cattle also feed on papers and plastic carry bags, that gradually takes a toll on their health.

Dr.H.N. Harsha, In-charge Veterinary Officer of MCC told Star of Mysore, “It is a continuous process to penalise cattle-rearers holding them accountable for letting the cattle roam freely. Presently, we have only one vehicle to carry out the operation of catching stray animals, affecting the drive to be taken up in a full-fledged manner. Hence, we have submitted a proposal for three new vehicles for conducting the drive against stray animals.”

According to the proposal, one vehicle each will be utilised for three Assembly Constituencies in the city. Following the arrival of new vehicles, the drive will be undertaken on a bigger scale. For now, whenever the complaints against stray cattle are received, such cattle are rescued and taken to the shed at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram. They will be released after collecting a fine of Rs. 500 for each cattle, from the cattle-rearers, but with a warning against repeating the offence. If the cattle-rearers fail to turn up after three days, the cattle will be officially handed over to Mysore Pinjrapole Society, said Dr. Harsha.

Former Corporator B.V. Manjunath said “The cooperation of all is essential to keep the city clean. The cattle- rearers resisted towards the MCC proposal to build a cow shed at the premises of Sewage Farm. Had it been a reality, the city would have become free from stray cattle menace. The cattle- rearers who release their cattle after milking in the evening, will be fully aware of their grazing areas and take back them back after sometime in the night. They should also shed such practice and join hands with the Officers who also should make mind for reining in the menace.”