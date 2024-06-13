CM to arrive in city tomorrow

June 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be arriving in the city tomorrow (June 14) on a two-day visit to Mysuru. This will be the CM’s first visit to his hometown after 2024 LS polls results were declared on June 4.

As per official itinerary, the CM will leave Bengaluru’s HAL Airport at 4 pm on June 14 by a special flight and land at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 4.35 pm. He will stay overnight in the city.

On June 15, he will inaugurate ‘Laksha Vruksha’ programme organised by H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga along with Srikshetra Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojane B.C. Trust at KSOU Convocation Hall at 10.30 am.

Later, the CM will attend a local event at R.C. Convention Hall in Aravindnagar at 7.30 pm, following which he will fly back to Bengaluru at 8 pm.