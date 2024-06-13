CM to arrive in city tomorrow
News

CM to arrive in city tomorrow

June 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be arriving in the city tomorrow (June 14) on a two-day visit to Mysuru. This will be the CM’s first visit to his hometown after 2024 LS polls results were declared on June 4.

As per official itinerary, the CM will leave Bengaluru’s HAL Airport at 4 pm on June 14 by a special flight and land at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 4.35 pm. He will stay overnight in the city.

On June 15, he will inaugurate ‘Laksha Vruksha’ programme organised by H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga along with Srikshetra Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojane B.C. Trust at KSOU Convocation Hall at 10.30 am.

Later, the CM will attend a local event at R.C. Convention Hall in Aravindnagar at 7.30 pm, following which he will fly back to Bengaluru at 8 pm.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching