Midnight collision kills final year MBBS student

News

January 5, 2022

A native of Belagavi, he was studying at MMC&RI

Mysore/Mysuru: With just months to go to become a doctor, a final year MBBS student died in a road accident in city last midnight. He was on his two-wheeler without a helmet during night curfew hours and had earphones plugged in.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Rahul Lakshman Hidkal, a native of Belagavi who was pursuing his MBBS degree from the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI).

He was staying in the MMC&RI Boys Hostel opposite MUDA Office on JLB Road.

The incident occurred at 12.15 am near Shanthala Theatre. Rahul, riding his Yamaha bike (KA-09-HP-9549), was proceeding from Siddappa Square towards Chamaraja Double Road to reach his hostel when a KSRTC bus (KA-45-F-30) coming from Ramaswamy Circle on Chamaraja Double Road towards Gun House collided against the bike.

A CCTV camera has captured the visuals. Both Rahul and bus driver Krishnamurthy saw that they were about to dash against each other. Still both missed applying brakes. The impact of the accident was such that Rahul and his bike crashed onto the road and he was thrown up to 10 metres.

Police said that looking at the visuals, both Rahul and Krishnamurthy were at fault and in fact, Rahul would not have seen the approaching bus as he was listening to music and was not even wearing a helmet. 

KR Traffic Inspector Manjunath, who was enforcing night curfew when the accident occurred, rushed to the spot and shifted Rahul to a hospital but Rahul was dead by then. The Police have seized both the vehicles and have registered a case at K.R. Traffic Station.

Rahul’s body has been shifted to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem. His parents have been informed and they are likely to arrive in Mysuru today.

