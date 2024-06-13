Lokayukta sleuths raid Hunsur RTO office
June 13, 2024

Hunsur: Lokayukta sleuths raided the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of the town and recovered few documents that were allegedly kept in pending intentionally, yesterday.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lokayukta SP V.J. Sajith said that raids were conducted following several complaints of documents being kept in pending with an intention to harass the public.

“We have recovered the documents which are being verified by the Lokayukta sleuths,”                             he added.

“People have been facing problems since they have no direct access to officials and every document has to go through middlemen. Though the application are submitted online as per the rules, they are not being disposed of on time as per Sakala regulations. Based on all these information, we decided to conduct an organised raid on the RTO office, said SP Sajith.

He added that Lokayukta sleuths will procure the details of online applications submitted in the past three months and number of application disposed of by the officials. Following this, an investigation will be taken up after questioning the concerned officials in the matter.

When asked about Hunsur RTO office issuing Driver’s Licenses (DLs) to residents of neighbouring Kerala citizens, SP Sajith said that they would also investigate into the matter.

During raids, Lokayukta sleuths also recovered documents that were kept in cars belonging to middlemen & also seized the cars. RTO Bhagwan Das was present at the office during the raids. Lokayukta Dy.SP Krishnaiah, Inspectors Mahesh, Roopashree and staff conducted the raids.

