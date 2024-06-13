Police take Darshan, aides to crime scene for spot inspection

June 13, 2024

Pavithra instigated Darshan to punish Renuka Swamy and the plan was hatched accordingly, say Police

Bengaluru: A day after film star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his 12 associates were taken into six-day custody, the Police yesterday took the accused to the Pattanagere shed, where 33-year-old Renuka Swamy was tortured to death on June 8, for spot inspection.

The accused were brought to the shed to ascertain each of the accused person’s role in the murder. The Police recorded their statement and are now looking for the weapons used to torture and kill Renuka Swamy.

Amidst tight security, Accused No. 2 – Darshan and Accused No. 1 – Pavitra Gowda were among the accused persons taken for spot inspection.

Darshan’s associates, including Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik and Raghavendra, were also earlier taken there for the spot inspection. They are accused of disposing of the body.

Chilling details are emerging in the case. “It was Pavitra who instigated Darshan to punish Renuka Swamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched. Darshan engaged the Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, who obtained all information about Renuka Swamy,” the Kamakshipalya Police told reporters.

Raghavendra had picked up Renuka Swamy near their residence on Friday night. Sources revealed that the victim was abducted and transported to a shed in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya area. “Darshan beat up Renuka Swamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, Darshan’s accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal,” the Police said. After he died, his body, which had multiple bone fractures all over, was dumped in a stormwater drain.

‘Police given free hand’

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said that the Police have been given a free hand and action will be taken as per law against Darshan and his associates. He said that the Police will probe and decide whether Darshan is a ‘habitual offender,’ adding that they will accordingly invoke legal sections and take action.

“He (Darshan) was brought (from Mysuru to Bengaluru) on the information about his involvement in the murder and has been arrested, inquiry is on. Based on what comes from the inquiry, action will be taken. Law is equal for everyone whether it is Darshan or Parameshwara. So, no one should take the law into their hands,” Dr. Parameshwara told reporters here.