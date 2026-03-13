Bison damages car at Siddapura in Kodagu
News

Bison damages car at Siddapura in Kodagu

March 13, 2026

Siddapura (Kodagu): A four-wheeler sustained damages to its front portion when a bison rammed into the car at Karadigodu village in Siddapura Gram Panchayat limits of Kodagu district on Wednesday.

The car, belonging to Orange County was proceeding towards the town, when the bison, which was running from one estate to another rammed into the car. Luckily, the occupants of the car including the driver escaped unhurt.

Following instruction from Range Forest Officer (RFO) Shivaram, Deputy RFO Sanjith Somaiah and Rapid Response Team members visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Movement of bison has increased in this region and about 20 days back a bison had attacked a goods vehicle. Now, bison are being spotted inside coffee estates creating a sense of fear among estate workers and owners, who have urged the Forest Department to control and prevent the movement of wild animals from forest areas to human habitats.

Meanwhile, social activist Afzal has warned of staging protests if the Forest Department fails to bring in a permanent solution to this menace. 

