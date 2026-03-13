Impressionz showcases Threads & Treasures
March 13, 2026

Impressionz brings a refreshing summer shopping experience to Mysuru with “Threads & Treasures,” a stylish pop-up exhibition featuring an exciting blend of six designers.

The two-day exhibition, which was inaugurated at Hotel Southern Star this morning, showcases a curated collection of sarees, salwars, jewellery, bed linen and summer dresses, bringing together traditional elegance and contemporary style.

Shoppers can explore a beautiful range of silk sarees, breathable cotton sarees, cool summer outfits and hand-crafted jewellery designed to complement every look.

Adding to the charm of the show are soft cotton bedspreads and home linen, perfect for the warm season.

The exhibition promises well-priced and affordable collections, making designer fashion and home accents accessible to all.

Designed as a cool summer pop-up, the exhibition offers Mysuru shoppers an opportunity to discover unique pieces from multiple designers under one roof.

The expo will be open today and tomorrow between 11.30 am and 8.30 pm.

