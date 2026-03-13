Mysuru hosts ‘Dasha Sambhrama 2026’ Annual Rotaract District Conference

March 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 10th Annual Rotaract District Conference ‘Dasha Sambhrama 2026‘ of Rotaract District 3181 was held on Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 at Teresian College in Mysuru. Over 250 Rotaractors from across four Rotaract Districts participated.

The two-day conference began on Saturday evening with a vibrant President’s March accompanied by the traditional Dollu Kunitha performance, showcasing Karnataka’s cultural heritage. The formal proceedings commenced with a graceful invocation dance in Bharatanatyam, setting the tone for the conference.

The official inauguration included collaring of District Rotaract Representative PHF Rtr. Rtn. R. Prajwal in the presence of District Governor Rtn. P.K. Ramakrishna and District Governor Nominee Rtn. Yashaswi Somashekar. The dignitaries inaugurated the conference by lighting the lamp, followed by State Anthem.

During the event, the Rotaract Seva Ratna Awards, instituted in memory of late PDG Suryaprakash Bhat, were presented to 10 organisations and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to community service.

A special conference T-shirt was also launched in memory of PDRR Abhijith, along with the announcement of a service project dedicated in his honour.

The evening continued with an engaging Toastmasters session by Srihari, followed by a lively DJ musical night for the participants.

The second day featured an inspiring Bang Speaker session by Major Raghavendra, who motivated the youth by sharing insights into the spirit and discipline of the Indian Army.

Another keynote session by Rishvanjas Rishi Raghavan highlighted the role of youth in nation-building and governance. The conference also included a musical performance by Karthik, a contestant from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 21, adding entertainment to the event. Rotaract zones presented their service initiatives during the Zonal Roll Calls, showcasing impactful projects carried out during the year.

The conference also hosted the Mr. & Miss 3181 contest, where Rotaractors participated in a ramp walk displaying confidence and talent. The two-day conference concluded with the Conference Awards Ceremony, recognising the outstanding achievements of Rotaract Clubs and members across the district.

‘Dasha Sambhrama 2026’ marked a significant milestone celebrating a decade of Rotaract leadership, service and fellowship in the district.