‘Skill100’ launch to mark International Day of Mathematics in city on Mar. 14

March 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Learners Group of Institutions, comprising Learners PU College, Learners Global School and Learners Digital, will launch Skill100 — an Artificial Intelligence-powered Mathematics learning platform — on Mar. 14, coinciding with the International Day of Mathematics (IDM).

The event will be hosted at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, from 8.30 am onwards and prizes for student participants will be sponsored by Narayana Health.

Skill100 is designed to help students from Class 1 through Class 12 master Mathematics through AI-guided, step-by-step problem solving, adaptive practice and instant feedback.

The Skill100 launch will be attended by two distinguished chief guests — Global IT leader Mariedass (TCS, Chicago) and eminent educationist Dr. K. Vijaya Kumar (AIIMS).

Mariedass, currently serving as Global Sales & Solutions Lead for the ServiceNow unit at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), based in Chicago, USA, brings over 25 years of experience in the global IT industry.

An alumnus of Pondicherry’s engineering tradition and a Master’s degree in Information Technology from Melbourne, Australia, he is as passionate about teaching and motivating young minds as he is about delivering global solutions.

Dr. K. Vijaya Kumar is a retired Professor of Anatomy from All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Author of 9 textbooks spanning Human Anatomy and Mathematics, he has shaped the academic journeys of thousands of MBBS and science students.

He is also the originator of the Connectomic Theory of Knowledge — an educational philosophy that models learning as an interconnected neural map rather than a collection of isolated facts — a vision that aligns profoundly with the AI-driven, connected learning approach at the heart of Skill100.

The launch event will bring together students of Classes 10 and 11 from Learners Global School and Learners PU College. Students preparing to enter Class 12 will experience the platform hands-on and participate in a Mathematics proficiency challenge, while students moving into Class 11 will receive an early preview of a tool designed to ease their transition into PU-level Mathematics.

Interested may call S.G. Keshav on Mob: 88615-33946.