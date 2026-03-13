Nominated to National Board for Wildlife

March 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Mewa Singh, Professor at the University of Mysore, has been nominated to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

He has research experience of over five decades in the field of wildlife biology and conservation and has published more than 250 research papers based on the work in the forests of the Himalayas, Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats and Nicobar Islands.

The NBWL, established in 2003 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is India’s apex statutory body for promoting wildlife conservation.

The Board is chaired by the Prime Minister, with the Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change as the Vice- Chairman. The Board approves projects in, and boundary alterations for, National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries.

The Board members include the National Director of Wildlife Preservation, the Chief of Army Staff, a few conservation NGOs and wildlife biologists.

It acts as the primary advisory body to the Central Government on framing policies for wildlife conservation and controlling illegal trade.