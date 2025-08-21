BJP complains against Congress for pasting ‘Stop Vote Chori’ stickers on KSRTC buses

August 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking strong exception to Youth Congress workers’ action of pasting ‘Stop Vote Chori’ political stickers on KSRTC buses in Sub-urban bus stand on Tuesday during a Congress campaign against what it alleged electoral frauds, the city BJP Yuva Morcha Wing lodged a complaint with KSRTC Mysuru Urban Divisional Controller (DC) here yesterday seeking action against the Congress party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, City BJP Yuva Morcha President R. Rakesh Gowda alleged that Congress workers pasted ‘Stop Vote Chori’ stickers on KSRTC buses, which was purely political in nature, targeting the BJP.

Strongly condemning the use of public transport buses for petty political gains, he wanted to know who gave permission for the Congress workers to paste stickers unauthorisedly on Government-run KSRTC buses.

Pointing out that it is mandatory to get prior permission from the concerned authorities for pasting stickers on buses, meant only for public benefits and public information, Rakesh charged the Congress of using public transport buses for cheap publicity. He urged the KSRTC authorities to take stringent action against the wrong-doers.

Maintaining that the ruling Congress in the State has nothing to boast of, he lashed out at the Congress for launching a false and malicious campaign against the BJP. He warned of a massive demonstration if the Congress continues with its tantrums for fooling the public.

City BJP General Secretary B.M. Raghu, Vice-Presidents Rudramurthy and T. Ramesh, Yuva Morcha office-bearers D. Lohith, R. Sachin, Dinesh Gowda, Rakesh Bhat, Nishanth, Naveen, Umesh, Ravi, Keerthi, Kiran, M.G. Kiran Gowda and others were present.