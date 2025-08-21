World Photography Day-2025: Photo expo of ancient temples in Karnataka to conclude today

August 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-day photo exhibition of ancient temples of Karnataka organised by retd. Information Department Officer T. Kempanna was inaugurated by Karnataka Lalithakala Academy Chairman P. Sampath Kumar at Suchithra Art Gallery in Kalamandira, here on Aug. 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampath Kumar said that he had been observing the photography of Kempanna for the past three decades, especially those from rural areas that educate people about rural lifestyle.

Stating that painting and photography were inter-related, Sampath Kumar said both painting artists and photographers were dependent on light. “While painting artists needed canvas, photographers were dependent on cameras,” he said.

Further, on watching the photographs displayed at the exhibition, he said each of the temple displayed at the exhibition showcases our rich history and culture.

“The Cholas, Hoysalas and Chalukyas might not be amidst us today but the temples built by them are still present. This apart, we also do not have sculptors of those times resulting in us unable to build temples resembling those of our ancient times. Though there is a strong presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the present, it only functions as per the directions of human beings,” he noted.

On the occasion, renowned photographers S. Ramprasad, S.M. Jambukeshwar, Pragathi Gopalkrishna and Jagadish were felicitated. Senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, Mysore Polymers CEO G. Rajagopalaiah, Venkataram Kupya, Sirigandha Srinivasmurthy and others were present.

The exhibition will close at 7 pm today. Entry for visitors is free.