MP discusses Mysore Airport development with Union Minister

August 21, 2025

New Delhi: Taking forward his efforts for further development of Mysore Airport, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar discussed various issues concerning the Airport at Mandakalli with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu here recently.

During the discussion, Yaduveer said that as per the agreement, the Karnataka Government has agreed to shift utilities, for which, it is preparing an estimate. Stating that handing over of land as quickly as possible would be better, the MP observed that shifting of utilities can be done in parallel with the Airport runway expansion, which helps in faster execution of works.

Yaduveer noted that deep ditches and uneven lands can be filled with Construction and Demolition waste (C&D waste) so as to level the Airport land, which suggestion was agreed to by the Union Minister.

The MP further suggested use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) for the runway expansion project.

Yaduveer also brought to the notice of Rammohan Naidu the slow pace of the execution of Air Force base project in Kodagu, for which the required land is yet to be handed over.