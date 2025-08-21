MP discusses Mysore Airport development with Union Minister
News

MP discusses Mysore Airport development with Union Minister

August 21, 2025

New Delhi: Taking forward his efforts for further development of Mysore Airport, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar discussed various issues concerning the Airport at Mandakalli with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu here recently.

During the discussion, Yaduveer said that as per the agreement, the Karnataka Government has agreed to shift utilities, for which, it is preparing an estimate. Stating that handing over of land as quickly as possible would be better, the MP observed that shifting of utilities can be done in parallel with the Airport runway expansion, which helps in faster execution of works.

Yaduveer noted  that deep ditches and uneven lands can be filled with Construction and Demolition waste (C&D waste) so as to level the Airport land, which suggestion was agreed to by the Union Minister.

The MP further suggested use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) for the runway expansion project.

Yaduveer also brought to the notice of Rammohan Naidu  the slow pace of the execution of Air Force base project in Kodagu, for which the required land is yet to be handed over.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching