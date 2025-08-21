Staging of play on Aug. 23, 24
News

Staging of play on Aug. 23, 24

August 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The city-based Rangavalli theatre troupe will be staging the comedy play ‘Parameshi Prema Prasanga’ at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises on Aug. 23 and 24 at 6.30 pm on both the days.

Inspired by the works of English writer P.G. Wodehouse, this romantic comedy is penned by Srinivasa Prabhu. Direction is by Raviprasad; Stage design by H.K. Dwarakanath; Lighting by Madhu Ninasam; Music by Manju Mangala; Makeup by C.V. Saritha; Costumes by Hariprasad.

Tickets are priced at Rs. 100 and are available at BookMy Show. For details, contact  Mob: 99016-26701 or 99646-56482 or 97422-42313.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching