Staging of play on Aug. 23, 24

August 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The city-based Rangavalli theatre troupe will be staging the comedy play ‘Parameshi Prema Prasanga’ at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises on Aug. 23 and 24 at 6.30 pm on both the days.

Inspired by the works of English writer P.G. Wodehouse, this romantic comedy is penned by Srinivasa Prabhu. Direction is by Raviprasad; Stage design by H.K. Dwarakanath; Lighting by Madhu Ninasam; Music by Manju Mangala; Makeup by C.V. Saritha; Costumes by Hariprasad.

Tickets are priced at Rs. 100 and are available at BookMy Show. For details, contact Mob: 99016-26701 or 99646-56482 or 97422-42313.