BJP Govt. has regularised 11,000 Pourakarmikas: Kote M. Shivanna

May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the BJP Government has regularised the services of more than 11,000 Pourakarmikas in the State, Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Kote M. Shivanna said that the State Government has also implemented several programmes for the welfare of Pourakarmikas.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Shivanna said he hopes that Pourakarmika families will vote for BJP in the Assembly polls, considering the welfare programmes launched by State Government.

Noting that he had submitted four reports to the Government after touring the entire State, Shivanna said there are 53,000 Pourakarmikas in Karnataka, out of whom 11,133 have been regularised. The CM has also given nod for regularising 12,300 other Pourakarmikas in the second phase and 15,000 more subsequently, he said while lashing out at KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Party’s Karnataka In-charge Randeep Surjewala for making false claims on regularising the services of 25,000 Pourakarmikas if the Congress is voted to power.

Noting that the Bommai Government gave Rs.2,000 as crisis allowance to all Pourakarmikas, Shivanna said the BJP Government has taken measures for allotting houses to shelterless Pourakarmikas, Cashless Health Insurance Scheme under which Pourakarmikas can avail medical treatment upto Rs. 5 lakh, life insurance coverage and construction of rest houses for men and women Pourakarmikas.

Mayor Shivakumar said that the BJP Government has fulfilled the long pending demands of SC/ST communities. Pointing out that Talwar and Parivara sub-sects were included in the scheduled list of ST Communities, he said the formation of Valmiki Development Corporation is a boon to ST Communities. Noting that B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) had evolved numerous plans for the benefit of ST communities, the Mayor said that BSY must be credited for construction of Valmiki Bhavans across the State and official celebration of Valmiki Jayanti. Maintaining that the morning breakfast scheme for Pourakarmikas, which was stopped following complaints of poor quality of food, will be reintroduced soon, he said tenders have been invited for the scheme. This apart, the MCC will set aside funds in the next year’s budget for providing Electric Vehicles to Pourakarmikas, he added.

BJP leaders Dr. K. Vasanthkumar, Nagesh and Mahesh Raje Urs were present at the press meet.