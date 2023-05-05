Brahmin Association intensifies poll campaign

May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Brahmins Association has stepped up campaigning in support of KR Constituency BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa.

The community members led by Association President D.T. Prakash held a door-to-door campaign in Chamundipuram. Appealing citizens to compulsorily exercise their franchise, he said Srivatsa is a loyal BJP worker, associated with the party for over three decades.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi led Government, he said that thanks to the PM, the Sharada Peetha continues to remain in Kashmir and the Ram Mandir is coming up at Ayodhya.

Prakash appealed the community members to vote without fail and thus ensure that Srivatsa wins by a record margin.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, former Corporator Sowbhagya Murthy, community leaders Dr. Lakshmidevi, Purushotham, Ajay Shastri, Vikram Iyengar, Harsha, Apoorva Suresh, Manjunath, Mullur Suresh, Amar, Jeevan and others were present.