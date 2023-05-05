Brahmin Association intensifies poll campaign
News

Brahmin Association intensifies poll campaign

May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Brahmins Association has stepped up campaigning in support of KR Constituency BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa.

The community members led by Association President D.T. Prakash held a door-to-door campaign in Chamundipuram. Appealing citizens to compulsorily exercise their franchise, he said Srivatsa is a loyal BJP worker, associated with the party for over three decades.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi led Government, he said that thanks to the PM, the Sharada Peetha continues to remain in Kashmir and the Ram Mandir is coming up at Ayodhya.

Prakash appealed the community members to vote without fail and thus ensure that Srivatsa wins by a record margin.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, former Corporator Sowbhagya Murthy, community leaders Dr. Lakshmidevi, Purushotham, Ajay Shastri, Vikram Iyengar, Harsha, Apoorva Suresh, Manjunath, Mullur Suresh, Amar, Jeevan and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching