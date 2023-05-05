NIE students interact with mobility engineering experts

May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. David Schutt, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Dr. Murli Iyer, Executive Advisor-Global Affairs, Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International and office-bearers of SAE-India, Bengaluru section, visited the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru on Apr.26 and interacted with over 150 students from various domains of engineering.

SAE International head quartered in USA is a globally active professional association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity.

By engaging nearly 2 lakh engineers, technical experts and volunteers from aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries, SAE connects and educates mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions.

The multi-facets of mobility engineering encompassing the integration of hardware and software system to the automobiles leading to autonomous technology were highlighted by the experts.

Global challenges in electric-mobility (e-mobility) such as cooling technology for batteries, standardisation of charging stations and accessories, SAE standards in engineering industries and its implementation for hassle-free production and role of SAE in the research and development of mobility engineering were also explained.

Dr. Schutt advised the students to focus on projects and importance of continuous learning for self-upgradation. He suggested them to acquire multidisciplinary skill sets of various engineering domains like mechanical and electronics, by participating in technical events organised and conducted by professional societies like SAE.

Dr. Iyer stressed on the importance of developing professional global network for career progress and business establishments. He also briefed on the activities of SAE India Foundations.

Later, the students and faculty members interacted with the delegates with several questions and future challenges in mobility.

The delegates visited the motorsports club (named SAENIEks, Force Ikshvaku and AgNIE) at NIE and lauded the works carried out by the students. They interacted with the student team members who participated and won prizes in various domains like design, assembly and disassembly, braking and acceleration, innovation, endurance test, business plan, cost effectiveness with overall twelfth place out of sixty-plus teams from India and abroad in racing competition recently held at Coimbatore.

The delegates also visited Centre for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technologies (CREST) and appreciated the innovation of portable micro grid from clean fuels for remote village electrification and suggested to scale up the same for potential business model.

Dr. K.R. Prakash, Professor and Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department and his team escorted the delegates during their visit to NIE.