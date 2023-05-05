Ex-CM Sadananda Gowda’s whirlwind campaign tour in Mysuru

May 5, 2023

Sitting MP of Bangalore North takes out road shows at Chamundeshwari and Chamaraja Constituencies, canvasses at NR for BJP candidates

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda (DVS) campaigned for BJP candidates of Chamundeshwari, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly Constituencies here yesterday.

Sadananda Gowda, who is also the sitting MP of Bangalore North Constituency, took out road shows in support of Chamundeshwari candidate V. Kaveesh Gowda and Chamaraja candidate L. Nagendra, while he campaigned for NR candidate S. Satish (Sandesh Swamy) on foot.

While on a road show in an open vehicle at Mavinahalli in Chamundeshwari, DVS said, ‘BJP has fielded new faces this time, with youngster Kaveesh in Chamundeshwari. The voters should set a new precedent by favouring Kaveesh, who belongs to a new breed of leaders with new thinking, a strong will to provide hi-tech education, health and library facilities. He is a suitable candidate who has a slew of plans to transform the life of rural youths by tapping Government schemes, imparting skills to urban youths to provide job and implementing programmes in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, housing, drinking water, toilet, road and drainage and establishment of industries and empowerment of women.

The voters should support BJP this time for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of development, said Sadananda Gowda.

Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Yashaswi S. Somashekar, BJP leaders Hemanth Kumar Gowda and Gejjagalli Mahesh and others also took part in the road show.

At Chamaraja

Sadananda Gowda, who campaigned at Chamaraja Constituency, predicted the chances of sitting MLA and BJP candidate L. Nagendra becoming the Minister, if he is re-elected.

“Efforts will be made to accommodate Nagendra, who has won the love of electorates, into the Cabinet if he wins the election. You be ready to greet him as the Minister,” he said in his fervent appeal to the voters.

“So far BJP has not got absolute majority in the State. Starting last month, I have toured 15 districts in the State including Kolar and Chikkaballapur and the people’s response is good, springing hope of winning over 130 seats. The party will form the Government without hinging on anybody’s support and bringing anybody into party fold,” said the ex-CM.

Opposition leader Siddha-ramaiah has returned to Varuna after dragging his foot all over. As his house also is nearby Varuna, it has been decided that BJP should ensure his returning home after the conclusion of elections, he added.

Mysuru – Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who also said that the chances of Nagendra becoming a Minister are more, recalled ‘though H.S. Shankaralinge Gowda was a four-time MLA from Chamaraja, he couldn’t become a Minister. Elect Nagendra and he will return to the Constituency as a Minister for further development of the district.”

The road show began from Mathrumandali Circle, passed through the main thoroughfares of Paduvarahalli and concluded near Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy temple in Vontikoppal. Later special puja was offered at the temple. BJP leaders Jayaprakash (JP), Chowdappa, Corporators C. Vedavathi, Pramila Bharath and M.U. Subbaiah, President of BJP Yuva Morcha Mysuru City Kiran Gowda and other leaders were present.

At Narasimharaja

Later, D.V. Sadandanda Gowda campaigned at the prominent roads in Narasimharaja Constituency and sought votes for BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy. By electing BJP candidate, people should cooperate in the development of the Constituency and State, he appealed.

BJP Mysuru City Working President H.G. Giridhar, former Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) B.P. Manjunath, leader Bhanuprakash and others were present.