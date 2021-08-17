Shobha holds Jan Ashirwad Yatra

August 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje addressed party workers at the Jan Ashirwad Yatra that took place at Hotel Rio Meridian on New Sayyaji Rao road in the city this afternoon.

The Yatra is aimed at reaching out the BJP’s programmes, policies, projects and plans to the people, to send a message that the BJP Government has given a good representation to weaker sections and communities and to seek the blessings of the people.

Making a reference to neighbouring Afghanistan, Shobha said that no country can survive for long in the absence of a democratic setup and Afghanistan is best example of how a country can fail if it comes under control of extremist and fundamentalist forces.

Pointing out that India too faced a similar challenge, though on a lesser scale, when Khalistani forces tried to take control of Punjab in 1980s which the country thwarted successfully, Shobha said we should be always wary of terror groups and with the Taliban now occupying Afghanistan, the entire Indian population should all the more be alert.

Highlighting the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the growth of Mysuru and development of the State, she said that she garlanded the statue of Nalwadi at K.R. Circle as a mark of respect to the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja, who is an inspiration for the current rulers.

Before her arrival at the venue of the Yatra, Shobha was given a warm welcome with the City and District BJP Women’s Wing members showering flower petals on her as she walked through for some distance after getting out of her car.

Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L.Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar and a host of other party leaders were present at Jan Ashirwad Yatra.