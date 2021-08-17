Shobha Karandlaje’s maiden visit to Mysuru as Union Minister

August 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who arrived here last night on her maiden visit to Mysuru after becoming a Union Minister, visited Chamundi Hill temple and Suttur Mutt here this morning.

Shobha first visited Chamundi Hill, where she offered special prayers to the deity at Chamundeshwari temple. She was accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath and a host of other BJP leaders.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the Hill temple, Shobha expressed concern about the developments that are going on in neighbouring Afghanistan, where fundamentalist Talibani forces have captured power.

Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who called on Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt in city this morning, is seen taking the blessings of the Seer. Also seen are JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, MP Pratap Simha, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLC Siddaraju, MLA L. Nagendra, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, BJP leader & Advocate S. Arunkumar.

Taliban: UN must act

Strongly condemning the Taliban, Shobha said it is high time the UN acted against such forces in the interest of global peace and security. Stressing on the need for all peace loving countries to unite against Taliban and such other terror groups, Shobha said that with Taliban taking over Afghanistan, our country’s borders face a new threat.

Maintaining that the entire world is stunned by the developments in Afghanistan, Shobha contended that Pakistan was openly supporting the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and the UN, being a world body, should intervene and take steps for ensuring peace in the subcontinent.

She further said that India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to take the fight to the enemy’s camp if circumstances so warranted.

Referring to her visit to the Hill temple, she said that she has made it a practice to climb the Chamundi Hill steps on a Ashada Friday. But this year this did not happen as she was inducted as a Union Minister, following which she was pre-occupied with her work in New Delhi.

Pointing out that Goddess Chamundeshwari has given all the strength and will power, she recalled her visit to the Hill temple for the first time after becoming Mysuru District In-charge Minister over 12 years ago.

Noting that leaders from the opposition then had wondered how she could function as the District Minister as she had little knowledge of the district, Shobha said she derived her strength from the deity and was able to successfully organise Dasara festival and take up a slew of infrastructure development works in the district.

Shobha Karandlaje, who arrived in Mysuru city last evening, called on Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham and took blessings from the Seer. Also seen are Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji, city hotelier and BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra and Sri Ganapathy Swamiji’s Personal Secretary H.V. Prasad.

On farmer protests near New Delhi

Replying to a query on the ongoing farmer protests near New Delhi, Shobha said that the farmers are being misled about the three new Agriculture laws. Arguing that the new laws will hugely benefit the farming community, she said that it is the APMC middlemen and agents who are behind the agitation.

Stating that those who are asleep can be awakened, while those faking sleep cannot be, Shobha reiterated that it is the agents and brokers who are driving the farmers agitation near New Delhi.

The Union Minister garlanded the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle in city this morning, marking the birth anniversary of the erstwhile Mysore ruler. Shobha is seen with Corporators Pramila Bharath, B.V. Manjunath & Shivakumar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath, BJP leader Jayaprakash (JP), advocate S. Arunkumar, leader H.P. Giridhar, BJP City President T.S. Srivatsa and others.

Defends farm laws

Strongly defending the new farm laws, Shobha said that the country has achieved a record food grains, vegetable and fruits production despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which itself speaks volumes about the growth of agriculture sector under PM Modi.

Debunking some reports that agriculture has taken a hit due to the pandemic, she said that it is happy to note that several educated youths who had migrated to cities in search of jobs, have started returning to villages to take up agriculture, after learning about the sectors growth.

Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who was in Mandya yesterday to take part in BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, joined women farm workers in paddy transplantation at an agricultural field in Honaganahalli of Mandya district. She also drove tractor to the villagers’ surprise.

To tour all districts

Announcing that she will undertake a tour of all districts of the State in order to get first-hand information about farmer issues, she lashed out at the Opposition for creating a false narrative about the three new farm laws.

Breakfast at Suttur Mutt

Shobha Karandlaje later visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. She thereafter had breakfast at the Mutt.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, former MLC Siddaraju, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, Senior Advocate S. Arunkumar and a host of other BJP leaders were present.