NIE hosts first Sky Watch programme

February 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru hosted its first ever Sky Watch Programme, captivating attendees with celestial wonders. Organised by the Vijnana Tharangini – The NIE Student’s Science Club under Department of Physics, in association with the Gravity Science Foundation, Chamarajanagar, the event drew enthusiasts from the region.

Esteemed guests, including Dr. S.N. Prasad, former Principal and Professor of Physics, RIE, Mysuru and M. Krishna Murthy, Amateur Astronomer, were present, offering attendees a mesmerising journey through the cosmos with a Telescope Show.

Dr. Prasad, who holds a habit of travelling to different countries to observe total solar eclipse, delivered a special lecture on the wonders of night sky.

A.S. Abhishek, Founder of the Gravity Science Foundation, highlighted the significance of initiatives like the Sky Watch Programme in fostering scientific curiosity.

Faculty Coordinators Dr. M.V. Deepa Urs, Dr. P. Parameshwara and Dr. Chandra played vital roles in ensuring the event’s success.

Participants marvelled at sights like the Orion constellation and Jupiter with its moons, observed up close through high-powered telescopes.

Dr. Prasad commended the organisers for promoting scientific awareness and nurturing inquiry among students, emphasising its importance in grooming future scientists.

Organisers expressed gratitude to participants, guests and supporters, envisioning the Sky Watch Programme as a recurring event, fostering greater exploration and discovery in astronomy and other scientific fields.

In conclusion, the Sky Watch Programme at NIE marked a significant milestone in promoting scientific education and exploration, igniting curiosity and fascination among attendees.