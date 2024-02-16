JK Tyre’s Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship

February 16, 2024

To empower daughters of heavy vehicle drivers

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant step towards promoting education and empowering communities, JK Tyre has joined hands with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Protean Vidyasaarathi to launch the ‘JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Scheme’ exclusively for the daughters of heavy motor vehicle drivers from the States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

This initiative underscores JK Tyre’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and aims to make quality education accessible to the driver’s girl child. The newly launched scholarship programme is tailored for various undergraduate courses, offering financial assistance ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 per annum.

This monetary support is aimed at easing the financial burden on families associated with the transportation sector, allowing deserving students to pursue their academic aspirations without hindrance.

The online application process is accessible at www.vidya saarathi.co.in, streamlining the application for the JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship.

Commenting on the collaboration and the launch of the scholarship scheme, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, stated: “At JK Tyre, we recognise the invaluable contribution of the commercial vehicle drivers to the transportation industry and our commitment to them and their families’ well-being extends beyond our business interests. We believe in the transformative power of education and are dedicated to fostering an environment where every child has the chance to excel. The JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Scheme is not just about financial aid but about empowering the next generation and we are proud to partner with TISS and Protean Vidyasaarathi to make this initiative a reality.”