Attractive offers by BSNL to upgrade to Bharat Fiber

February 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mysore Telecom Circle, has introduced attractive offers to its customers in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Mandya districts, to upgrade to Bharat Fiber (FTTH) that promises unlimited bandwidth and hi-tech technology for its landline and broadband connections.

The FTTH provides high speed internet, data and voice call services. The existing traditional copper line network is being changed to Optical Fiber Network as part of its Pan ndia plan. The landline and broadband customers can upgrade to Bharat Fiber, without changing their landline telephone number.

FTTH WiFi Modem worth Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 3,500 will be installed for free, with the monthly plans starting from the affordable rate of Rs. 299 (Urban) and Rs. 249 (Rural). The OTT Packs include Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv and more, worth Rs. 666 and above, without additional charges (the existing packs will be carried over).

Under My BSNL App, 1800-4444 WhatsApp Chatbot service is being offered with a tag line ‘One-stop Solution For All.’

The BSNL Mysore Telecom business area comprises four districts having a total of 10,800 landline and broadband connections. Among them, 1,100 consumers have upgraded to FTTH and remaining consumes are requested to make use of the offer, according to BSNL authorities.