Bengaluru Cartoonist’s Hand-Made Flip Books enter India Book of Records

February 16, 2024

Bengaluru: The creation of ‘Hand-Made Flip Books’ by noted Bengaluru-based cartoonist B.V. Panduranga Rao has earned the honour of getting into India Book of Records 2024 as Maximum Number of Hand-Made Flip Books.

Fifty unique 3D Flip Books made in different sizes, on various subjects like sports, environment, awareness, COVID-19 and other topics was recognised by India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records and was awarded certificates and medal.

The 80-year-old cartoonist Rao, winner of number of awards for his cartoons at International Cartoon Contests from 40 countries, has already earned the honour of his entry into Limca Book of Records 14 times, India Book of Records 13 times, Unique World Records 6 times and World Record India 2 times.

He has also been a recipient of Grand Master Award, URF Legend Award, National Humanitarian Excellence Award and the Genius Cartoonist of the Year 2023 Award.

Rao is a retired Engineer from Bhilai Steel Plant and a Hobby Cartoonist for the past 56 years. He was born in Mysuru and studied in Chamundipuram Middle School and Hardwicke High School before continuing his studies in Bengaluru.