75-year-old runner crosses 50,000-km mark

February 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: G. Mohan, a retired Assistant Controller of Defence – Accounts Department (IDAS) and a resident of Srirampura in city, has successfully crossed 50,000-km run as on May 8, 2023.

The 75-year-old Mysurean started running for fitness in his 65th year and runs 365 days a year thus in 10 years completed 50,000-km as on May 8, 2023. As on Feb. 10, has completed 54,236-km and still continues to run.

He takes part in Marathon events all over India and has 321 finishers medal and 35 podium finishers trophies.

Star of Mysore wishes this septuagenarian to achieve more feats.