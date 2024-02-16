‘Bharata Kesari-2024’ award for retired CRPF ASI
News

‘Bharata Kesari-2024’ award for retired CRPF ASI

February 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Retired CRPF (Central Railway Protection Force) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) K.G. Thangamma was conferred with ‘Bharata Kesari-2024’ award by the city’s Nrutya Vidyapeeta (Academy of Classical Dance and Indian Arts) at its 14th Annual Day celebrations, Nartana Vrukshaavali-2024 and ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ dance-drama programme organised at Kalamandira here recently.

Speaking after receiving the award, Thangamma said that she was from Kodagu district and had served in the CRPF for about 21 years. Stating that she was thankful to Nrutya Vidyapeeta for recognising her services and conferring her with the award, she said, in the past, at least one member of a Kodava family used to join the Defence  forces. But this has declined over the years, she regretted.

Maintaining that guarding the nation at the borders is a matter of  pride for everyone, Thangamma expressed disappointment at the decreasing number of youths in joining the Army.

Noting that parents too are only eager to make their wards either engineers, doctors or other professionals, she said it is exciting to serve in the Army. She recalled her experiences while serving in the CRPF.

Students of Nrutya Vidyapeeta presented ‘Nartana Vrukshaavali’ and ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ which earned a huge applause from the audience. K.G. Amitha compered.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching