BJP leader shot dead in Kodagu by GP Member
News

BJP leader shot dead in Kodagu by GP Member

Madikeri:  Even as Kodagu is yet to recover from the natural disaster which hit the district in August, a BJP leader was shot dead by a JD(S) supported Gram Panchayat member at Maragodu in the taluk on Monday.

Kaanadka Tilakraj (40), a local BJP leader of Maragodu is the victim.

The murder is said to have taken place due to political rivalry and the alleged shooter who has been identified as Mundodi Nanda Nanaiah, a JD(S) supported GP Member, has gone absconding.

The accused Nanda Nanaiah was talking to his friend Chidambar at Maragodu junction at about 6.40 pm yesterday, when Tilakraj arrived on his bike. Soon, Nanda Nanaiah accusing Tilakraj of insulting him over his nativity, shot the BJP leader on his chest from point-blank range. Tilakraj who sustained bullet injuries died while being rushed to Madikeri hospital.

Tilakraj is survived by his aged parents, wife and two children.

As soon as the news of Tilakraj’s death spread, hundreds of BJP workers gathered at Madikeri District Hospital, which caused tension in the area for some time.

SP Suman D. Pennekar and other Police personnel visited the spot.

Madikeri Rural Police have registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, Police arrested accused Nanda Nanaiah who was hiding in his home last night and are interrogating him.

Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah visited Madikeri District hospital and consoled the family members of deceased Tilakraj.

BJP District President B.G. Bharateesh, ZP President B.A. Harish and others visited the hospital and consoled the family members of Tilakraj.

October 2, 2018

RELATED POSTS

People squabble over ownership of uprooted trees
15 arrested for assault on Tahsildar at relief centre
Despite objections, State Govt. pushing for Madikeri-Kadamakallu-Subramanya road works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching