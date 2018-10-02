Actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay, three others granted Conditional Bail
News

Actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay, three others granted Conditional Bail

Assault and kidnap of gym trainer

Bengaluru: The City Civil and Sessions Court yesterday granted Conditional Bail to Sandalwood actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay and three others accused of kidnapping and assaulting Maruthi Gowda, a gym trainer, over a trivial row on Sept.22 in Bengaluru.

Judge, T.P. Ramalinge Gowda, granted conditional bail to Vijay, his personal trainer Prasad, his associate Mani, and his driver Prasad. They were told to submit Rs.1 lakh bond and two sureties each. While granting bail, the Judge advised the actor through his lawyer to “behave and be a role model for his fans and not repeat such things in future.”

The actor and three of his associates, who were booked under the IPC Sections 323 (assault), 362 (kidnap), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement), had spent nine days in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court had rejected his bail plea on Sept.26 on the grounds that Maruthi Gowda was not in a condition to give statement to the Police.

The actor had then filed an appeal before the Sessions Court.

October 2, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Verdict on actor Duniya Vijay’s bail plea tomorrow
Duniya Vijay assault case: Decision on bail pleas tomorrow
Assault, kidnap charges: Actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay, three accomplices arrested, sent to judicial custody

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching