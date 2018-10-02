Actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay, three others granted Conditional Bail

Assault and kidnap of gym trainer

Bengaluru: The City Civil and Sessions Court yesterday granted Conditional Bail to Sandalwood actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay and three others accused of kidnapping and assaulting Maruthi Gowda, a gym trainer, over a trivial row on Sept.22 in Bengaluru.

Judge, T.P. Ramalinge Gowda, granted conditional bail to Vijay, his personal trainer Prasad, his associate Mani, and his driver Prasad. They were told to submit Rs.1 lakh bond and two sureties each. While granting bail, the Judge advised the actor through his lawyer to “behave and be a role model for his fans and not repeat such things in future.”

The actor and three of his associates, who were booked under the IPC Sections 323 (assault), 362 (kidnap), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement), had spent nine days in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court had rejected his bail plea on Sept.26 on the grounds that Maruthi Gowda was not in a condition to give statement to the Police.

The actor had then filed an appeal before the Sessions Court.