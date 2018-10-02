Plot to kill Dalai Lama by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen members:  Home Ministry seeks report

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed a plot by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen members to kill Buddhist Monk Dalai Lama and the Union Home Ministry sought a report on the issue from the State Government.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has directed Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, DGP Neelamani N. Raju and heads of Intelligence Department to give a comprehensive report on the issue, sources said.

The NIA has formally named two persons in a recently filed charge-sheet, in an alleged plot to kill the Dalai Lama.

Jahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi resident and Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah, a resident of West Bengal, who were picked up from Ramanagaram and Bengaluru in August this year.

According to NIA’s charge-sheet filed on Sept.27, the accused were a part of a conspiracy to show their solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims who have been fighting against the Myanmar Government.

The terrorist outfit is suspected to have carried out an operation to trigger three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at the Mahabodhi Temple when the Dalai Lama was visiting in January, this year.

However, the plot was foiled as the devices were discovered by the security agencies.

So far, the NIA has arrested seven people, including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s top leader Mohammed Jahidul Islam.

Dalai Lama’s representative expresses confidence in Home Ministry: Meanwhile, Jigme Sultrim, representative of the Dogyuling Tibetan Settlement, has expressed complete confidence in the Ministry of Home (MoH), following reports about the conspiracy to assassinate the Dalai Lama.

Sultrim said the Dalai Lama enjoyed Z+ security and the Home Ministry would conduct a probe into the conspiracy.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said that no plot had been hatched in Karnataka to assassinate Dalai Lama. “As per the information provided by the State Police, no such attempt was made in Karnataka. These are just rumours,” he added.