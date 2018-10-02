Dasara Gold Card available on www.mysoredasara.gov.in from today

Mysuru: The Dasara Gold Card, which will provide special benefits tto tourists is available online from today. District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda released posters of the same yesterday.

The Dasara Executive Committee has printed 1,000 such cards. Each card is priced at Rs.3,999 and only one person can enjoy the privileges per card.

The Tourism Department, along with Ticketgenie Solutions, launched the gold card online. Tourist can avail information about the gold card on www.mysoredasara.gov.in The cards are valid between Oct.10 and Oct. 20.

The Gold Card gives access to Dasara programmes, including the famous Jumboo Savari and tourist spots of the city during Dasara Festivities. There will be separate seating arrangements for Gold Card-holders at all Dasara venues, including Jumboo Savari in the premises of Mysore Palace and Torch Light Parade at Bannimantap Grounds. They can also visit all tourist spots in city free-of-cost.

Gold Cards can be purchased online at www.mysoredasara.gov.in or can be purchased at the DC’s office by paying cash or by drawing a Demand Draft (DD) in favour of the Dasara Special Officer and Deputy Commissioner.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2423800 or Mob: 82173-95364 or Toll Free No. 1077 or e-mail: [email protected]