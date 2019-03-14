BJP – Pandavas and Congress – Kauravas: Kodi Mutt Seer
Kodi Mutt Seer Sri Shivayogi Rajendra Mahaswamiji too has predicted that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the second time. In a cryptic message to his followers, the Seer said at Abbethmakura Vishwaradhyara Jathra Mahotsava at Yadgir on Mar.12, “Truth will be bitter. Kuruvamsha Rajas will fight. Pandavas and Kauravas will fight. The gold-studded crown may stay and neem leaves may turn into jaggery.”

Kodi Mutt Seer is known for his predictions and has a huge fan following in Karnataka. His latest prediction indicates that Modi will continue to rule India for the next five years and has compared Pandavas to BJP and Kauravas to the Mahaghatbandhan. His sayings on the crown will stay means that Modi will continue to hold the reins of power, say interpreters.

The Seer’s prediction has also said that India will not face any threat from terrorist activities, say interpreters.

March 14, 2019

