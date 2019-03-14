Tourism Minister wants City Railway Station Development stopped after 60% works done !

Mysuru: Even as almost 60 per cent of the Rs.15 crore re-development work at the City Railway Station has been completed under the Central Government fund, the State Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, who visited the spot on Mar.11, asked the Railway authorities to stop the work immediately claiming that they were affecting the heritage structure.

Since the project comes under Central Government, the workers did not heed to his call and continued with the works. This irked the Minister, who then complained to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar as he is the Head of the Heritage Committee.

On hearing about the Tourism Minster’s complaint, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who had launched the re-development works in January this year, said that the much-needed City Railway Station re-development works such as widening of approach road and entrance to the Station which will reduce traffic congestion; Shifting of reservation counter and replacing of Mangalore tiles in the shed area will continue in spite of the Minister’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities told Star of Mysore that the work was not stopped and continued as planned and would be completed as per schedule.

It may be recalled, Mysuru is one of the 68 Railway Stations that has been chosen to be redeveloped. While facades of the Stations have been changed and almost 90 percent of the work has been completed, Mysuru is lagging behind with 60 percent works as it is a heritage structure and permission had to be taken to proceed with the works.

