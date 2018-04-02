BJP releases charge-sheets against State Government

Bengaluru: The BJP yesterday released three charge-sheets against the ruling Congress Government in the State.

The charge-sheet booklets were against the Government’s apathy towards farmers, collapse of Law and Order in the State and misgovernance of Bengaluru.

Union Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravishankar Prasad released the charge-sheet booklets and inaugurated the BJP media centre in Malleswaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravishankar Prasad alleged that the Law and Order situation in Karnataka was in a shambles and charged that the Congress had forfeited the trust of the people of the State.

Maintaining that the BJP would put Karnataka back on the track of development if voted to power, Prasad said that the BJP would put in place an effective development plan for Karnataka.

Claiming that the BJP will act like a double barrel engine and work with full force, the Union Minister said that the people of the State were fed up with the Congress Government and are eager to vote the Congress out of power. He said that the BJP and its allies were in power in 22 States and soon Karnataka will be added to the list.

In the booklets, the BJP has accused the Congress of ruining Bengaluru and turning the State capital into a ‘garbage and crime city’ and also lists out large scale corruption in city related works. The charge-sheet on law and order mentions the increase in crimes like chain-snatching, murder, kidnapping etc., and atrocities and assaults on women. The charge-sheet on apathy towards farmers, says that as many as 3,500 farmers have committed suicide during the last five years.

Faux Pas in the charge-sheet

The BJP has committed a faux pas in its law and order charge-sheet by publishing a picture of a wrong person as a victim.

The charge-sheet mentioned that Rajarajeshwari Nagar Congress MLA Muniratna’s followers are accused of assaulting BBMP Laggere Ward JD(S) woman Corporator Manjula Narayanaswamy.

But the photo of the woman Corporator is reportedly misrepresented in the charge-sheet as the photo of Mangaluru Congress Corporator Pratibha Kulai is carried instead of the assaulted JD(S) Corporator Manjula Narayanaswamy.