BJP workers face threats: MP

July 9, 2026

Special Intensive Revision in N.R. Assembly segment

‘Police cover needed in sensitive Narasimharaja areas’

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said the BJP has no Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in at least eight wards of the Narasimharaja (N.R.) Assembly Constituency and urged the Police to provide security for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to instil confidence among voters.

He was speaking to mediapersons after submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at the Zilla Panchayat Office here on Monday.

Yaduveer Wadiyar said BJP has no BLAs in MCC wards under the N.R. Assembly Constituency, including Meena Bazaar, Ghousianagar and Udayagiri. “If the party appoints BLAs, they face threats. How can we be part of the SIR process in those wards?” he asked, seeking the District Administration’s assistance.

He said the party’s Legal Cell would also take up the issue with the District Administration and added that the Deputy Commissioner had responded positively to the memorandum.

He stressed the need to instil confidence among voters in areas where the entire SIR process is being conducted at a single location instead of through door-to-door visits due to the absence of BLAs.

Deputy Commissioner Reddy said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must distribute SIR forms through door-to-door visits as per Election Commission norms. If any violations are noticed, the BLO concerned and the BLO supervisor will be issued show-cause notices and subjected to an inquiry for violating Election Commission guidelines. Appropriate action will be taken, he warned.