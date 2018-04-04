BJP’s first list of candidates likely by Apr.10
Elections 2018, News

BJP’s first list of candidates likely by Apr.10

Bengaluru:  The BJP which is making all efforts to regain power in the State, is most likely to release its first list of candidates on Apr.10.

BJP National President Amit Shah will tour Mumbai-Karnataka districts from April. 8 to 10, during which the BJP Parliamentary Board will meet at a resort in the outskirts of the State capital to finalise the list of  150 candidates.

After the meeting, the party is likely to announce the first list of 150 candidates, which may mostly include constituencies where there are less aspirants.

Before releasing the list, the BJP Parliamentary Board will deliberate with State BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa and other top party leaders.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Parliamentary Board meeting will receive inputs from RSS and top party leaders, both Central and State, before announcing the list of candidates.

The party has identified 90 Assembly segments where there are only one aspirant and will select the right candidate where there are three or more aspirants, after receiving inputs from local leaders, the sources added.

April 4, 2018

RELATED POSTS

While speaking, CM must maintain dignity of his office: Sreenivasa Prasad
HDK accuses Siddu of buying Vokkaliga leaders
Amit Shah visits Kaginele Peetha: Says BJP will never allow division of a community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching