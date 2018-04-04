Rahul questions PM Modi on CBSE question paper leak

Shivamogga: Congress President Rahul Gandhi yesterday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not uttering a word” on the CBSE question paper leak. “Information leak and question paper leak – this is Modi’s governance,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul addressed a public meeting in Shivamogga on the fifth leg of his tour of poll-bound Karnataka where he attacked Modi on the CBSE question papers leak and on the “leak” of Assembly election date for Karnataka, saying Modi was silent on these issues too.

Lacing his remarks with sarcasm, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister wrote a book (Exam Warriors) telling children how to face the exam and also gave a lecture for two hours on how to prepare for exams.

He said children took the advice seriously and prepared for the exam with the help of their parents, but when they went to appear for the exam, they were told that the exams were cancelled as the question paper was leaked.

“Modi may have failed in plugging the question paper leak but he may again lecture children on how to prepare for exams and will tell them about dos and don’ts during exam,” said Rahul Gandhi.

On the one side, question papers are leaked, while on the other election dates are also leaked, Rahul Gandhi quipped.

He took pot-shots at BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, who is being projected as the party’s Chief Minister candidate. “If he looks at the stage properly, on one side (of Modi) there is Yeddyurappa who spent time in jail (in a graft case). Modiji you speak about corruption, when there are corrupt sitting next to you on the stage,” he said.

Rahul said the BJP has now started speaking truth. “For the first time, the BJP spoke truth. Whatever they had in their mind they spoke it. Amit Shah said (at Davangere) that Yeddyurappa Government was the most corrupt government.

I am happy that he spoke truth for the first time in his life,” he said. Rahul was referring to Shah’s gaffe when he said that the Yeddyurappa Government was the most corrupt government in the country.