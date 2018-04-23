BJP NR candidate Sandesh Swamy files nomination papers

Mysuru: – S. Satish (Sandesh Swamy), who recently quit JD(S), filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate from N.R. Constituency this morning.

Sandesh Swamy, who came in a mammoth procession after performing puja at Huliyamma Temple in Kyathamanahalli, submitted his papers to Returning Officer (RO) R.K. Kantharaj at Chamundi Vihar Stadium.

Sandesh Swamy was accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, former MLC Thontadarya, former Deputy Mayor Rathna Lakshman and N.R.Block BJP President S. Murali.

Minister Tanveer Sait (Cong.) from NR

Minister Tanveer Sait too filed his nomination from N.R. Constituency as a Congress candidate this afternoon. Earlier, Tanveer Sait offered prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill.

S.R. Gopal Rao (BJP) from Chamundeshwari

BJP candidate S.R. Gopal Rao filed his nomination papers from the high profile Chamundeshwari Constituency this morning.

S.R. Gopal Rao, accompanied by his wife Pushpa Rao and party leaders Arun Kumar Gowda and Hemanth Kumar Gowda and District Brahmana Sabha President D.T. Prakash submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer B. Venkatesh at the Taluk office in Mini Vidhana Soudha at Nazarbad here.

L. Nagendra (BJP) from Chamaraja

BJP candidate from Chamaraja Constituency L. Nagendra after performing puja at Raghavendra Mutt on Narayana Shastri Road here was brought in a huge procession accompanied by hundreds of BJP activists.

Nagendra accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, former MLC Thontadarya and City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath submitted the nomination papers to Returning Officer K.H. Jagadish at MCC office. ARO Y. Thippeswamy was present.

K. Harishgowda (Ind.) from Chamaraja

K. Harishgowda, who was denied the JD(S) ticket from Chamaraja Constituency filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate this morning. Harishgowda after performing puja at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, submitted his nomination paper at MCC office to RO K.H. Jagadish. His wife Gowri, mother Yashodamma and Basavaraj accompanied him. He too came in a huge procession along with many of his supporters.

MKS, Rangappa: Meanwhile, Congress MLA and candidate from K.R. Constituency M.K. Somashekar (MKS) and JD(S) candidate from Chamaraja Constituency Prof. K.S. Rangappa were on their way to their respective Returning Officer’s office to file their nominations when we went to the Press.

The filing of nomination will end tomorrow, following which the scrutiny of all nomination papers will take place on Apr. 25.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is Apr. 27 (Friday). The State will go to the polls on May. 12.