Amit Shah visits Kaginele Peetha: Says BJP will never allow division of a community

Bagalkot/Haveri: Close on the heels of the State Government submitting recommendation to the Centre for a separate minority status for Lingayats, BJP National President Amit Shah has announced that BJP on no count will allow division of a religious community citing the decision of Siddharamaiah as pre-planned.

He was speaking at a meeting of over 250 Swamijis at Shivayogi Mandira in Bagalkot taluk yesterday. Amit Shah asked the Swamijis not to be apprehensive over division of a community as the State’s decision was politically motivated and added that BJP would not tolerate any such decision by any government in Karnataka.

He commended the decision of Veerashaiva Mutts in keeping away from politics.

Shah visits Kaginele Peetha

Amit Shah visited Kanakaguru Peetha at Kaginele in Byadagi taluk of Haveri district and interacted with senior Swamijis there yesterday.

Kaginale Peetha Seer Sri Niranjananandapuri Swamiji was not in the Mutt when Shah paid the visit.

BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa and others accompanied Amit Shah.