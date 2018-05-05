BJP’s poll manifesto promises farm loan waiver up to Rs.1 lakh

ACB will be abolished

Cow slaughter to be banned

Sanitary pads for poor women

STF to end sand, land & illegal mining mafia

Free accident insurance up to Rs.2 lakh

Rs.100 crore to be earmarked for ‘Raitha Bandhu’ student scholarship

Rs.25,000 cash and 3 gram gold thali for BPL family bride

Free laptop for college students

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has determined to bounce back to power, has assured to waive off farmers crop loan taken from Nationalised Banks and Cooperative Sector on the day of assuming office.

Speaking after releasing the party’s manifesto, BJP Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa said that in the very first Cabinet meeting after the Government formation a decision will be taken to waive off crop loans taken from Nationalised Banks and Cooperatives up to Rs.1 lakh.

Reeling out the highlights of the manifesto, Yeddyurappa said that ‘Negilayogi Yojane’ to provide direct income support of Rs.10,000 each to 20 lakh small and marginal dry land farmers will be launched.

He said that BJP, within 100 days of assuming power, will come out with a ‘White Paper’ on the performance of Congress Government.

Yeddyurappa said that BJP will take steps to abolish Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) established by Congress Government and strengthen the existing Lokayukta. He said that free education will be provided to all students up to Degree level in Colleges and two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be established in Karnataka.

He said that BJP will spend Rs.15 lakh crore to complete all ongoing irrigation projects by 2023 under ‘Sujalam Suphalam Karnataka’ and will launch ‘Mission Kalyani’ to rejuvenate all tanks and lakes in the State.

Yeddyurappa assured that BJP government will ensure supply of three phase 10 hours of uninterrupted power to irrigation pump sets and will set up Rs.100 crore ‘Raitha Bandhu Scholarship’ to enable farmers children to pursue agriculture and allied sector courses.

He said that BJP will reintroduce the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012 and the ‘Gau Seva Aayog’. He said that the subsidy for silk rearing unity of 1000 sqft will be increased from Rs.75,000 to Rs.3 lakh for smaller units.

Yeddyurappa said that loans up to Rs.2 lakh at 1 percent interest will be given to women-only Self Help Groups (SHG) and Rs.10,000 crore ‘Stree Unnati’ Fund will be created to set up one of the largest women-run Cooperative and establish ‘Stree Unnati’ stores to market its products at District and Taluk Headquarters. He said that BJP government will earmark a corpus of Rs.100 crore to encourage women in the Dairy farming sector.

He said that Smartphones will be provided free of cost to women from BPL families by establishing ‘Mukhya Mantri Smartphone Yojane.’ Free sanitary napkins to BPL women and girl students at Re.1 for other women under the new ‘Stree Suvidha Scheme’.

The BJP Government will introduce ‘Vivaha Mangala Yojane’ to provide three gram gold thali and Rs.25,000 cash for the marriage of BPL women. A Special Investigation Cell will be set up under a woman Police officer and 1,000 Policewomen will be recruited to investigate all pending crimes against women.

Within 30 days of coming to power, the party will set up a permanent Special Task Force (STF) to end the menace of the Sand Mafia, Land Mafia and Illegal Mining Mafia in the State.

Will set up a 24×7 anti-corruption helpline directly under the Chief Minister’s Office to effectively tackle corruption and enact the ‘Karnataka Whistleblower Act to protect those who expose corruption.

The BJP will recommend to the Union Government to ban PFI and KFD which promote communal hostility and violence. He said that Karnataka Schools and Colleges Fees Regulation Authority will be established to ensure that students from the weaker sections have access to affordable education.