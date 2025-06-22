Body of ex-serviceman found
News

Body of ex-serviceman found

June 22, 2025

Madikeri:  The body of an ex-serviceman who had gone missing for a couple of days, has been found in Cauvery river near Dubare in  Kushalnagar of Kodagu district.

Girish (46), an ex-serviceman, who was working as manager at a prestigious firm at Kushalnagar, had gone missing since the night of June 18, following which a missing complaint was lodged at Kushalnagar Town Police station.

Later, Girish’s scooter was found on the banks of Cauvery river near Guddehosur on the following day (June 19), when it was suspected that he may have committed suicide by falling into the river. Yesterday, the Fire and Emergency services personnel and Dubare River rafting staff who had launched a search since Thursday, got information about a body floating in the river and succeeded in fishing it out. His body was sent to Kushalnagar community Health Centre for Post-Mortem.

Initial investigation has revealed that Girish committed suicide. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

